Graduations scheduled this weekend

It may not look or feel the same, but the end result will be just like every class that has gone before. This weekend, three area schools, Selfridge High School, Grant County High School and Flasher High School will hold their Commencement Exerices, and 26 seniors will walk the halls one last time before they become the newest alumni.

With distance learning in place and schools locked, this year truly is unique as far as graduation ceremonies go.

The first of the group to graduate will be the Selfridge High School Class of 2020. The three graduates, Valedictorian DeAndre Elk, Salutatorian Santee Elk and Maleia Two Horses Walks will gather at the Selfridge High School Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. for their ceremony.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/