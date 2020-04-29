Governor Burgum to LIFT BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS

Gov. Doug Burgum announced he will lift restrictions that were placed on businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus, while implementing new guidelines and standard operating procedures for businesses as they resume or continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are well-positioned for a North Dakota Smart Restart,” Burgum said. “We would not be in this position if not for the great people of North Dakota finding a way to practice hygiene and social distancing and the work of the fantastic Team ND members.”

The business restrictions under Executive Order 2020-06.3 are set to expire Thursday, April 30. The order requires the closure of recreational facilities, health clubs and athletic facilities; theaters, including movie theaters and music/entertainment venues; bars and restaurants except for take-out, delivery, curbside and drive-through; licensed cosmetologists, including salons and barber shops; and personal care services including tattoo parlors, tanning and massage facilities.

