Gooseneck building construction to continue soon

Construction on the new Gooseneck Implement dealership building in Elgin slowed over the holidays and during recent cold weather, but work will continue soon.

Northstar Steel plans to continue framing the steel structure this week and will continue working as weather permits, according to Bryan Hoffer, construction project manager with Gooseneck Implement, headquartered in Minot.

“The original plan was to have the project completed sometime in July. Hopefully, the winter conditions will allow us to keep that timeline,” Hoffer said.

The scope of the project consists of an 18,240-square-foot addition to the existing 9,600-square-foot shop, bringing the entire facility up to 27,840 square feet. The addition will include a full-service parts department and parts storage, sales and administration offices, a training and meeting room, retail showroom space, added shop space and a dedicated wash bay. There will be an employee break room and added restrooms. The floors will have radiant hot water heat. It will also feature LED energy-saving lighting throughout the new addition.

“We are very excited about this long-term investment in the Elgin community. We have many customers in the Elgin community and surrounding area, and by making this investment in Elgin, we’ll be able to continue to serve those customers for years to come. This will provide a more efficient and safe work environment, as well as increase our parts stocking availability for customers,” said Heather Milbrath, Gooseneck Implement marketing manager.