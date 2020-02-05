Giving Hearts Day February 13

Give from the heart on Giving Hearts Day Feb. 13 and help the Jacobson Memorial Hospital Foundation (JMHF) complete its $75,000 goal for its fundraising campaign, “A Place Called Home, Phase II.”

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the JMHF will participate in Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour online fundraising event.

With your generosity, the JMHF hopes to raise funds during Giving Hearts Day to support Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) in Elgin to complete a renovation project and replace wall covering on the main floor of the hospital. Flooring has already been replaced in that area with funds raised earlier through the campaign. JMHCC hasn’t completed these types of rehabilitations in this area since the facility was built, and these areas are badly worn and in need of updating.

