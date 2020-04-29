Field peas possible alternative to distiller grains

Field peas may be an alternative to distillers grains as a protein source in cattle feed if the field peas are at a low enough cost, according to a North Dakota State University Extension livestock systems specialist.

“Distillers grains are a very palatable feed that usually has a feed test of 30% crude protein dry-matter (DM) basis,” says Karl Hoppe, who is based at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center. “Typically, dried distillers grains are priced at 110% to 120% of the price of corn grain per ton. When priced on cost per pound of crude protein, distillers grains traditionally have been a very low-cost protein source. Also, distillers grains have a high energy value, making them both a protein and an energy feed.”

