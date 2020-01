▪The Elgin Public Library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪The library’s collection, including all fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, includes 20,579 books.

▪The library has 406 library cards, or patrons, registered.

▪The library must track its visitation, recording 3,581 visits in 2018.

▪Computers for public use are also available at the library, as well as puzzles and other items to check out.