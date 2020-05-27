E/NL District recognized as top 10

The Elgin/New Leipzig School District has been selected as one of 10 top-performing schools in North Dakota for closing the achievement gap for students with disabilities based on reading and math achievement and graduation rates.

“This is a fairly big honor,” Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson told the board of education during a special meeting May 18. He also thanked the staff for their work in achieving the recognition.

“I attribute a lot of this to a combination of our targeted interventions in special education, title, and our multi-tiered systems of support, combined with normalizing receiving additional help for both those students with and without disabilities,” Ludvigson shared.

