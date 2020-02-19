Elgin/New Leipzig Public School Board Proceedings

January 15, 2020 Elgin/New Leipzig Public School, Elgin

Board members present: Saul Maier, Luke Sprenger, Lamont Gaugler, Clarence Laub, Phil Larson, Beth Roth, Sadie Brackel. Also present: Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson, Principal Terry Bentz and Business Manager Wanda Kirsch.

Maier called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Larsonmoved, Roth seconded to approve agenda. Motion carried.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/