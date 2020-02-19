Elgin/New Leipzig Public School Board Proceedings
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:00am
January 15, 2020 Elgin/New Leipzig Public School, Elgin
Board members present: Saul Maier, Luke Sprenger, Lamont Gaugler, Clarence Laub, Phil Larson, Beth Roth, Sadie Brackel. Also present: Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson, Principal Terry Bentz and Business Manager Wanda Kirsch.
Maier called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Larsonmoved, Roth seconded to approve agenda. Motion carried.
