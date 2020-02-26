Elgin Senior Meals menu

Thurs., Feb. 27: BBQ ribs, baked potato, corn, pistachio and pineapple dessert, milk, coffee.

Fri., Feb. 28: Cheese or meat lasagna, garlic bread, seven-layer salad, chocolate mousse, milk, coffee.

Mon., Mar. 2: Beef pot roast, potatoes, carrots and onions, chocolate cake with whipped topping, milk, coffee.

Tues., Mar. 3: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, milk, coffee.

Wed., Mar. 4: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, banana bar, milk, coffee.

Thurs., Mar. 5: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, pears, milk, coffee.

Fri., Mar. 6: Ham or cheese sandwich, tomato basil tortellini soup, tossed salad, Jell-O with fruit, milk, coffee.

For meal reservations in Elgin, please call Our Place Café, 584-3150, by 9:00 p.m., the evening prior to the meal. Emergency cancellations should be called in by 8:00 a.m., the day of the meal.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to deliver Senior Meals from 11:00-11:30 a.m., one day per week, for a month, please contact Nancy Grade, 584-2351. Your assistance with this rewarding volunteer position will be greatly appreciated.