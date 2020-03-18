Election filing deadlines near

Candidates who are interested in serving on local city councils, school boards or the county commission generally have until April 6 to file documents to be placed on the June election ballot.

City council and school board positions will be decided in the June elections.

To advance their name to the Nov. 3 general election ballot, county candidates must first garner enough votes on the June 9 primary election ballot. These requirements don’t apply to those who intend to be a write-in candidate.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/