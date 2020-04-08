It has only been a few weeks, but businesses are starting to feel the pinch.

People are staying home – which is where they are supposed to be... however, without customers, our local businesses are struggling.

If COVID-19 has taught our generation anything, it is how to be creative and resourceful.

Restaurants who used to thrive when every seat was filled with customers now have empty dining areas and are providing curbside pick-up and delivery services to hungry customers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/