Edinger and team compete in Las Vegas

Demoliton derby’s are a big part of the culture in rural areas and people put a lot of time and effort into building up their cars and getting them ready to participate in demolition derbys in their home towns and even traveling to other towns to participate. Jacob Edinger of Carson is one such person. On September 21 he participated in the Elgin fire department's annual demolition derby and won champion. Winning in Elgin put him in the running to participate in Sin City Showdown, which was held in Las Vegas on November 14th – 16th . This didn’t give him much time to get money and cars together to compete. Edinger along with his family headed to Las Vegas hauling four cars, thanks to Mustache Trucking out of Carson and three other team members; Cody Mittleider, Mitchell Bettehausen and Dustin Bauer.

