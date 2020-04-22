Dakota Hill News

Welcome back everyone. Hope you all have had a good week. We began our week out with watching on TV the community worship service with local Pastors.

On Monday we played Family Feud in the morning and then we played Corn Hole in the afternoon.

Tuesday we enjoyed watching the Little Blue Stem Band. Residents sent back a picture with a note to the kids. In the afternoon we played Scrabble.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/