Dakota Community Bank shares

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of its bank charter, Dakota Community Bank & Trust in New Leipzig recently shared an act of kindness with local businesses.

The bank sent 271 coupons to 44 businesses in both New Leipzig and Elgin, offering a free meal to employees. A letter accompanying the coupons thanked the businesses and their employees “for being a working community member.”

Dakota Community Bank and its branches were considering celebrating the 80th anniversary with community events throughout the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.

