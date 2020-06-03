Coyote Corner

Greetings! I am hoping you are enjoying your summer. We are all glad to be done with a quarter of distance learning and we are all collectively hoping for something far closer to normalcy in the fall. I have heard there are concerns, frustrations, and questions regarding the fall. I am hoping to address some of these in this article.

First and foremost, I want to let people know that things are still constantly shifting. From the time of the board meeting on May 13, in which we voted to close the pool for June due to the guidelines being so restrictive on opening the school, to only a few days later the rules changed.

Right now, North Dakota is reopening many things and the restrictions placed because of the quarantine have greatly loosened. If you watch the department of health’s website, you can see that after an initial spike, things have remained level or dropping. If this were to continue I would be highly skeptical of widespread school shutdowns. I do foresee the potential of local COVID-19 outbreaks requiring two-week interruptions of normal school.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/