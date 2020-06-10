Citizens request poultry ordinance

A contingent of citizens approached the Elgin City Council during its regular meeting June 4 to request consideration of an ordinance change to allow chickens within city limits.

“This coronavirus has caused our younger generation to want to become more selfsufficient and more selfreliant and this would be a way for this to be possible. So, I’m asking this community to band together and to give the younger generation the tools necessary to make a difference,” Mona Hands said.

Council member Niomi Keller expressed concerns about potential diseases associated with poultry and other related issues.

