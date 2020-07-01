Burgum signs order extending license renewsals, vehicle registration

Gov. Doug Burgum recently signed an executive order that extends the renewal date for motor vehicle registrations and driver licenses that expired on or after March 1, 2020. The new renewal date is Aug. 31, 2020.

This order replaces Executive Order 2020-07, which was signed March 20 and waived expiration dates for vehicle registration and driver licenses during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

License renewal and vehicle registration services are available by appointment only and can be scheduled through the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov or by calling 1-855-633-6835. The department currently is working to address a backlog of 20,650 driver license renewals and 48,000 motor vehicle registrations that expired during the COVID-19 emergency.

“Much work has been completed to help get us in position to close this backlog, and team members at NDDOT are working hard,” Burgum said, noting NDDOT staff have been completing driver’s tests on Saturdays, traveled to tribal nations to provide photo IDs for voting purposes, and expanded the use of drop boxes and appointments for vehicle title paperwork. “With this appointment process, this is an opportunity for us to help streamline and reduce wait times, which is our ultimate goal – to provide great service for North Dakota citizens.”

