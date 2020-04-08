Burgum signs EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Gov. Doug Burgum signed two executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus disease by limiting visitation to long-term care facilities.

The first executive order requires individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine in their place of residence for no less than 14 days or as directed by order of the State Health Officer. Family and household members residing with the infected individual and identified by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) as a contact of an infected individual must do the same.

“Self-quarantine is the least restrictive and most practical means of isolating individuals who are contagious or exposed to COVID-19,” Burgum said. “We will continue to take targeted action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and preserve hospital capacity to save lives.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/