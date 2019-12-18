Bentz named Region 4 Principal of the Year

Mr. Terry Bentz, Principal at Grant County High School, has been working in education for 32 years. The duration of his career has been spent in the New Leipzig and Elgin communities.

He has spent the last 28 years as principal. This year he was named Region 4 Principal of the Year by his peers.

Region 4 covers most of the southwest corner of North Dakota. This is the second time that he has been awarded this honor.

In his 32 years in education, he spent four years teaching in New Leipzig, before moving on to serve as Principal. When the building in New Leipzig closed, he transitioned to the Elgin building, where he has been the Principal ever since.

Bentz also has been athletic director for over 32 years. Serving as both principal and athletic director makes for long days for him – sometimes starting at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 9:00 p.m., during the sports seasons.

Some people may complain about those long hours. For him, they are a part of his dedication to making the Elgin/New Leipzig Public School the best school it can be for the students and community.

