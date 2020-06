Jaron Reis, Carson, ND, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Allan and Sarah Johnson Scholarship in the amount of $1,185. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Reis’ parents are Dan Reis and Carey Reis.

