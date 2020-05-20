Area Legion Posts to remember Memorial Day

Carson

Walter J. Thome Post #45

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the Walter J. Thome American Legion Post #45 has limited its Memorial Day activities for 2020. Grave marker flags will be placed on the afternoon of Saturday, May 23, and will be removed later in the day on Monday, May 25. A wreath laying ceremony at the Grant County Veterans Memorial will be conducted on Monday, May 25, at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. We ask that everyone stay safe and take the time to remember the veterans that are no longer with us.

2020 Flasher Memorial Day Services

The American Legion Post #69 of Flasher will provide a gravesite memorial service on Monday, May 25, 2020, at each cemetery listed below. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Memorial Service Ceremony held at 1 More Bar & Grill. Attendees are welcome at each gravesite, but please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the ND Department of Health.

