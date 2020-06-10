Alyssa Mutschelknaus joins Clearwater Communications

Communications has hired Alyssa Mutschelknaus as assistant account executive. She will assist with association management, communication services, meeting and event planning, and public policy.

Mutschelknaus, an Elgin, N.D., native, graduated from Dickinson State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business/marketing and international agribusiness. Prior to joining Clearwater Communications, she worked in the banking sector and interned with the North Dakota Trade Office, while earning her degree.

