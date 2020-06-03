Ag disaster program extended

The North Dakota Industrial Commission extended the Ag Disaster Relief Loan Program to accept applications from agricultural producers through September 30, 2020. The original sunset date was June 30, 2020. Since the program was made available in January, 218 loans have been approved for $109 million.

The Bank of North Dakota (BND) program covers operating shortfalls and term debt payments, and restructures existing debt. It allows up to a 10-year amortization for chattel and up to a 25-year amortization for real estate; both have a 5-year balloon and the first 12 months may be interest only.

“Some members of our agriculture community are just realizing the impacts of last year’s weather extremes,” the Industrial Commission said in a joint statement. “It is critical that we support our producers through every means possible.”

