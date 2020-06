Thurs., June 11: Stuffed pepper, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, lemon fruit salad, milk, coffee.

Fri., June 12: Pork roast, baked potato, seven-layer salad, ice cream sundae, milk, coffee.

Mon., June 15: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, rice, mixed vegetables, pudding with fruit, milk, coffee.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/