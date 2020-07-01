Carson News

“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, delighted in His ways.”

What did you do Father’s Day? My son, Dan Stewart, picked me up after church that day and we went down to the ranch. I haven’t been there since the start of the pandemic. It was nice to view the crops and the old neighbor’s farm sites again. We all always enjoy someone else’s cooking and Jackie always comes through.

Family there that day were Bruce LeBeau, Kohl and Andy Stewart and daughters, Preston and Renee Stewart and children, Brandi and Jaden Maier, Baily and Tayla Stewart and son Belamy, Patsy Hertz, Jaymire Hertz and me. It rained pretty good all the way home. A lovely day.

