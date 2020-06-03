Carson News

The birthstone for June is the Pearl, and the flower is the Rose

Our condolences to the family and many friends of Robbyn Weinberger, 68, Brien, formerly of Carson, who passed away May 21, 2020.

There is good news and bad news. Good news is the “Falcon”, space shuttle on the way to the space station with Bob and Doug, astronauts on board. A 30 day mission after 10 years of no space activity.

Bad news is the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, and all the horrific rioting all over the U.S. White Supremists and other racist groups are involved Even Fargo had action. Some signs said “Not black, not white, just human”, and “Blacks just want to breathe and live”. It’s not just the big cities that have prejudice, it’s in our small towns. too. There’s room at the Cross for everyone.

