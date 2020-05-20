Carson News

Our sympathy to family and friends of Marlys Rub, 84, Bismarck, who passed away May 13, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital. Marlys was a dear lady and friend and will be dearly missed.

Last week I submitted a recipe for Pear Bunny salad and forgot to add a small carrot to the plate. What’s a bunny without a carrot. Sorry.

My Post-lady left a surprise box for me lately. It was my favorite coffee, which I’d have had to buy in Bismarck. A gift from my son Syd.

