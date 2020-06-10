“Riehl” Point of View

It’s just about time to start summer, we have a week of spring left. We have had some beautiful weather and thankful for the nice rains this past week. However, we could do without the strong winds we had last Saturday.

There was a nice group that gathered at the Flasher Courtyard on Friday evening. Everyone brought their own chairs and beverages and enjoyed some relaxing music. It was the perfect weather also.

We are glad to have my sister and some of her family come to visit this weekend for the wedding. We do not get to see each other near enough. Be sure to not take your family for granted just because you know they are close in distance. Sometimes, we don’t make the effort to visit thinking we can do it anytime.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/