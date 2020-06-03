“Riehl” Point of View

Congratulations to the Casey and Kari Schaff and their family! On May 26th little miss Kenzie Beverly entered this world. What an exciting time!

This Friday, June 5, the Minnesota Musicians will be returning to share some live music at the Flasher Courtyard from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Please bring your own chairs and beverage as you sit and enjoy the first gathering of the summer. There will be no food served. What a fun evening!

This will be an exciting and fun week for the Riehl family. Our Jessica will be getting married next weekend, but due to the pandemic issue, wedding plans have had to be adjusted so only a few family members will be able to attend. This has been so unfair to those planning weddings.

