The CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign meal sponsored by Southwest Grain in Elgin and held March 1st was an amazing success! We want to thank everyone who came out and showed their support for the Country Community Cupboard. Special thanks goes out to the SW Grain staff for all their hard work putting this fundraiser together. We also want to thank Farm Credit Services, First International Bank & Trust, and the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department for donating supplies. We were able to raise $1,873 in free will donations and 63 pounds of food. CHS has agreed to match donations! Thank you for your support.