Social Services revamped in 2020

As of Jan. 1, Grant, Sioux and Morton counties have undergone the redesign of social services and the creation of a human service zone.

In 2019, the Legislature passed SB 2124, also known as social services redesign. The bill allows for the funding of social services with state dollars and the creation of 19 social service zones in North Dakota. The legislation, in turn, eliminated the local property tax levy counties used to fund social services, providing a savings to property owners across the state.

“It is important to understand, all social service offices in the courthouses or county buildings will remain open and function as they have. The social service redesign zone concept does not reduce access locations,” said N.D. Association of Counties Executive Director Terry Traynor.

“The law says regarding the redesign that access points will not be decreased, meaning the services you have now will be services you have after the redesign is complete,” shared Dennis Meier, the interim director for the zone who is based in Mandan. Grant County residents will continue to access services at the courthouse in Carson, while Morton County will serve as the administrative or host county.

While counties sought to reduce the burden of property taxes on their citizens, preserving and enhancing the local delivery of services was also a priority, Traynor added.

“In the view of county officials, it is imperative that access to services must not be diminished but, wherever possible, enhanced. Maintaining a county-employed-anddirected workforce is essential to this, as it will keep county officials at the table and engaged in evaluating current and redesigned delivery mechanisms,” he said.

“You have more people who are specialized, because we’re sharing workers across zones that have

specialization,” Meier added.

In each of the 19 zones in the state, counties identified a host county, a zone board and an interim zone director. The host county is responsible for the administrative duties for the zone and the employees.

Zones have the ability to collaborate with other zones to build clientcentered services that a client can access wherever it is convenient for them.

No employee positions will be eliminated; however, 140 county employees from across the state will become state employees.

Two key milestones now are the hiring of a zone director for all zones by March 31. Zones will need to have their zone plan complete by June 2020.

While direct costs are now being paid by the state, indirect costs are still being carried by the counties, Meier said.

Indirect costs related to social services is one issue already identified as needing to be addressed during the next legislative session. “The state and county understanding of indirect costs is different, and consensus must be reached through the 2021 session on what remains a county property tax cost and what should be fully funded through state resources,” Traynor said.

Social service workers provide services, such as helping elderly stay in their homes; providing food, medical, and heat assistance; assessing child abuse and neglect; licensing child care providers; assisting families if possible or placing kids who need homes in foster care. There is a social service office in every North Dakota county.