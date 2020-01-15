photo | Jill M. Friesz
Rebecca Zetocha and one of the children in the daycare model their "Sheep Creek Play"
t-shirts as they play in the learning room at the daycare.
Sheep Creek Play encourageses learning through play
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:00am
Jill M. Friesz
They will be exploring different textures, creating masterpieces in their mud kitchen and getting lost in books in their outdoor playhouse. They are the kids of Sheep Creek Play daycare and they will be learning through it all at this play-based group daycare.
