Preschool plans move forward

The Elgin/New Leipzig School District board of education formally stated its intention to begin a voluntary preschool program next fall if a teaching position can be filled. The vote caught one dissension from Saul Maier, who expressed concerns about the financial aspect of starting a preschool.

The current kindergarten teacher, Brittany Klein, has expressed an interest in being the preschool teacher, so the district is advertising for a kindergarten teacher now to make sure staff positions can be filled before starting the program. However, no applications have been received for the advertised position, Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson has pointed out.

During discussion, board member Phil Larson voiced his support for a preschool.

