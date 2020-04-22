Pastor’s Notes

“Jesus lives again, earth can breathe again, pass the word around, loaves abound!”

This refrain from the contemporary communion hymn “Let Us Talents and Tongues Employ” speaks of the joy of Easter. This past Sunday, the Sunday after Easter, is also known as Holy Humor Sunday. It celebrates the trick God played on the devil by raising Jesus from the dead and has been a part of church tradition since the second century. On Holy Humor Sunday, we fill the sanctuary with joy and laughter. Yes, we tell jokes. Yes, we get silly. Yes, church is fun!

Somehow, it was difficult to be happy this year. The COVID-19 virus and its toll on human life seemed to temper joy. And yet, we still need joy in our lives. How can we find joy in such a time as this? Is there any joy to be found?

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/