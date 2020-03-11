New Leipzig Sr. Meals entertainment

The New Leipzig Senior Meals Program will celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a party on Monday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the Senior Citizens room in the Gottlieb Weller Community Center.

A green menu consisting of pig in the blanket and other green foods will be featured for this event. Please bring a dollar green item gift wrapped for the dice game. Other fun and entertainment will follow. For meal reservations, please contact Leona at 584-2145 by 9:00 p.m. on March 15.