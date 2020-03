Fri., March 20: Lazy cheese buttons, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit cup, milk, coffee.

Mon., March 23: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, Jell-O with fruit, milk, coffee.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/