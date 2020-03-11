New Leipzig Senior Meals

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:00am

Thurs., March 12: Chili, garlic bread, tossed salad, mandarin orange cake, milk, coffee.

Fri., March 13: Fish fillet, baked potato, coleslaw, fruit salad, milk, coffee.

Mon., March 16: Pig in a blanket, mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake, milk, coffee.

Tue., March 17: Irish stew, muffin, fruit cup, lime Jell-O dessert, milk, coffee.

Wed., March 18: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, milk, coffee.

Thurs., March 19: Sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, apple cake with topping, milk, coffee.

Fri., March 20: Lazy cheese buttons, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit cup, milk, coffee.

For meal reservations, please contact Leona Stern, 584-2145, by 9:00 p.m., the evening before. Emergency cancellations should be called in by 8:00 a.m., the day of the meal.

Blood pressure check is available at noon on the third Friday of each month. This service is provided by the Ambulance Service.

