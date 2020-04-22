A local perspecitve “My take on it”

As we all patiently await the end of this trying time, time itself seems to have slowed down; to have taken on a life of its own. My sister from Idaho recently told me it felt like we were in the Twilight Zone. rope. Pandemic 2020. Everyone in the world is waiting.

Easter has passed and we’re now on our way toward the end of April. Information and current status reports are available to us daily from Governor Burgum. And with President Trump’s announcement Thursday after a meeting with the governors, we were able to hear of the concerns and semantics of a project this size. Many, many considerations must be made. “We are currently looking toward the end of the month as a time for review and reflection.”

So, time will tell. Thoughts and prayers for our community and our country. God bless America, please. Stimulus checks are beginning to appear, offering hope to many. As I walked down our main street yesterday, it looked so empty, a little forlorn. Basically a few people, hungry cats and a few cars. The grocery store and the post office are pretty much the only businesses with open doors. The rest are call first, curb service or carry out.

