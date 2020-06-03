JMHCC News

Greetings from the Care Center! We relaxed on Memorial Day then enjoyed a Tuesday afternoon wheelchair competition. Staff teamed up and raced in wheelchairs up and down the hall as residents cheered them on. Giggles were heard loud and clear!

While Wednesday was a day of devotions, bible trivia, reminiscing with family pictures and aromatherapy, we saddled up to play bingo Thursday morning. Congrats to our big winner, Selma. She started cold then finished fast and strong! We slowed down, Thursday afternoon, and enjoyed popsicles, music trivia and one on one visits.

Several enjoyed working out on the nu step after breakfast on Friday, then checked out what was new in the Grant County News.

