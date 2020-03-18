JMHCC News

Greetings from the Care Center! After hair care and reading the daily chronicles, Monday morning, we dusted the dust off our noggins while participating in a quiz bowl during our “Margarita Monday” mix n’mingle in the afternoon.

We made dirt cups during our Tuesday morning “creations with food” then spent Tuesday afternoon watching Looney Tunes, snacking on the dirt cups and drinking sodas from vintage Looney Tune glasses. Talk about reminiscing!

We baked homemade bread Wednesday morning then quizzed ourselves with bible trivia Wednesday afternoon.

