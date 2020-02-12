Grant County winter CDEs have begun

Four members of the Grant County FFA Chapter attended the Napoleon Winter CDE contest on February 1. Evan Friesz placed 10th (gold) in the agronomy contest. The three members of the livestock team were Luke Maier, Jamie Maier, and Avery Roth. Individually, Luke won bronze and Jamie placed silver. Avery placed 2nd overall (gold). The team won bronze. Congratulations to all members!

On February 8, Grant County FFA members traveled to Bowman to compete in winter CDE contests. The livestock judging team placed 6th overall. Individually, Luke Maier was 28th , Jamie Maier was 30th , and Avery Roth placed 1st . Avery also was recognized as the high individual for reasons. The Ag Sales participants were Madalynn Sauter (Top 10) and Kassidy Haase. The Agronomy Team was the first place team. Madison Meyer placed 9th , Evan Friesz was 3rd , and Laura Muggli placed 1st . Congratulations on another great contest!