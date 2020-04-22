Grant County Speech Team RECEIVES HONOR

The North Dakota High School Activities Association, in its continued interest in education, is proud to announce the continuation of the “North Dakota Team Scholar Award” program. Every member school in North Dakota is eligible for the award.

The Team Scholar Award program is designed to recognize those athletic teams/groups that achieve excellence in the classroom. This program is also meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.

The principal in each school shall compute each athletic team’s Grade Point Average at the end of each activity’s season and submit the application if a team has a 3.20 or better GPA.

