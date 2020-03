Grant County FFA competes at Little I

On February 14, Grant County FFA members traveled to Fargo for the Little International CDE Contest. The agronomy competitors were Evan Friesz (Gold) and Allie Friesz. The Ag Sales team was Maddie Sauter (Gold), Kassidy Haase, Emilie Raab, and Maddie Denboer. For livestock judging, Avery Roth placed second (Gold). The other livestock judgers were Luke and Jamie Maier. February 15 marked another contest for FFA members in Kindred. In Agronomy, Evan Friesz was gold and Allie Friesz was silver. Avery Roth was Gold, Jamie Maier was Bronze, and Luke Maier was Bronze for the livestock team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/