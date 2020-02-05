Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Youth Whitetail Division

1st - Courtnee Soupir and

2nd - Luke Frederick (not pictured)

Adult Whitetail Division

Back row (l-r): Josh Nelson 7th, Kaleb Cofer 4th, Dave Schauer, 3rd,

Jasper Kleinjan 2nd, and Mark Eslinger 1st. Front row: Blaine Meyer

average, Steven Schmid 7th, Roxane Walth 6th, and Chad Miller 5th.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/