Youth Whitetail Division
1st - Courtnee Soupir and 2nd - Luke Frederick (not pictured)
Youth Mule Deer Division
1st - Charlie Peterson and 2nd - Kanyon Unruh (not pictured)
T-shirt Auction Winner
Austin Maier
Adult Whitetail Division
Back row (l-r): Josh Nelson 7th, Kaleb Cofer 4th, Dave Schauer, 3rd, Jasper Kleinjan 2nd, and Mark Eslinger 1st. Front row: Blaine Meyer average, Steven Schmid 7th, Roxane Walth 6th, and Chad Miller 5th.
Adult Mule Deer Division
Back row (l-r): John Paczkowki 4th, Elroy Opp 3rd, Derick Olson 2, and Owen Erhardt 1st. Front row: Kelly Dyke average, Jarod VanderWal 7th, Ronnie Opp 6th, and Caden Craig 5th.
Donation
Donation from Grant County 4-H Council to Grant County Fair Board for Small Animal Building. Pictured: Claire Hauge and Robert Campbell
Smallest Mule Deer
Trisha Miller
Smallest Whitetail Deer
Joey Leingang
Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results
