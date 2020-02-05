Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Youth Whitetail Division

1st - Courtnee Soupir and 2nd - Luke Frederick (not pictured)

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Youth Mule Deer Division

1st - Charlie Peterson and 2nd - Kanyon Unruh (not pictured)

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

T-shirt Auction Winner

Austin Maier

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Adult Whitetail Division

Back row (l-r): Josh Nelson 7th, Kaleb Cofer 4th, Dave Schauer, 3rd, Jasper Kleinjan 2nd, and Mark Eslinger 1st. Front row: Blaine Meyer average, Steven Schmid 7th, Roxane Walth 6th, and Chad Miller 5th.

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Adult Mule Deer Division

Back row (l-r): John Paczkowki 4th, Elroy Opp 3rd, Derick Olson 2, and Owen Erhardt 1st. Front row: Kelly Dyke average, Jarod VanderWal 7th, Ronnie Opp 6th, and Caden Craig 5th.

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Donation

Donation from Grant County 4-H Council to Grant County Fair Board for Small Animal Building. Pictured: Claire Hauge and Robert Campbell

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Smallest Mule Deer

Trisha Miller

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Smallest Whitetail Deer

Joey Leingang

Grant County Fairboard Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle results

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:00am

Youth Whitetail Division
1st - Courtnee Soupir and
2nd - Luke Frederick (not pictured)

Adult Whitetail Division
Back row (l-r): Josh Nelson 7th, Kaleb Cofer 4th, Dave Schauer, 3rd,
Jasper Kleinjan 2nd, and Mark Eslinger 1st. Front row: Blaine Meyer
average, Steven Schmid 7th, Roxane Walth 6th, and Chad Miller 5th.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/

Grant County News

GS Publishing
P.O. Box 100,
Elgin, ND 58533

Phone: 701-584-2900
Fax: 701-584-2900