Governor Burgum proclaims School will not be made up

Gov. Doug Burgum announced that K-12 schools which were closed this week by executive order will not have to make up the instructional time later this school year.

Burgum on Sunday ordered public and non-public schools to close from March 16-20 to provide time for planning and mitigation of the COVID-19 crisis. The governor said today he will waive all instructional hours scheduled to take place this week, meaning schools do not have to reschedule those hours. This decision will ensure state aid payments to K-12 school districts are not interrupted. “Granting these

