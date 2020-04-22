GCHS graduation planned ‘one way or another’

Grant County High School graduation will be held May 24, as scheduled, Principal Terry Bentz told the Elgin/New Leipzig School District board of education during its regular meeting April 15. Details, however, are still being discussed.

“We’re going to have it on May 24, one way or another. We’re going to have it May 24, normally or virtually,” Bentz said.

High school awards night, scheduled for May 11, is also being planned in some form.

