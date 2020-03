The following students were selected as the February STAR students for their demonstration of outstanding effort and attitude and setting a positive example for their peers. K-3 Abigail Petrick; 4-6 Aiden Ludvigson; 7-9 Madison Zimmerman; 10-12 Madison Meyer.

