Elgin Senior Meals menu

Thurs., March 12: Chili, garlic bread, tossed salad, mandarin orange coffee.

Fri., March 13: Fish fillet, baked potato, coleslaw, fruit salad, milk, coffee.

Mon., March 16: Pig in a blanket, mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake, milk, coffee.

Tue., March 17: Irish stew, muffin, fruit cup, lime Jell-O dessert, milk, coffee.

Wed., March 18: No meal.

Thurs., March 19: Sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, apple cake with topping, milk, coffee.

Fri., March 20: Lazy cheese buttons, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit cup, milk, coffee.

For meal reservations in Elgin, please call Our Place Café, 584-3150, by 9:00 p.m., the evening prior to the meal.