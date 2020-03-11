Elgin Senior Meals menu
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:00am
Thurs., March 12: Chili, garlic bread, tossed salad, mandarin orange coffee.
Fri., March 13: Fish fillet, baked potato, coleslaw, fruit salad, milk, coffee.
Mon., March 16: Pig in a blanket, mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake, milk, coffee.
Tue., March 17: Irish stew, muffin, fruit cup, lime Jell-O dessert, milk, coffee.
Wed., March 18: No meal.
Thurs., March 19: Sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, apple cake with topping, milk, coffee.
Fri., March 20: Lazy cheese buttons, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit cup, milk, coffee.
For meal reservations in Elgin, please call Our Place Café, 584-3150, by 9:00 p.m., the evening prior to the meal.