Elgin City Council addresses Beautification

The Elgin City Council addressed some city beautification projects during its regular meeting March 5.

• Tree planting — Pending approval by any other necessary entities, Steve Schadler, who serves on the Elgin Tree Board, was given permission to plant trees by the museum and develop a raised flowerbed and plant shrubs by the Elgin sign at the corner of highways 49 and 21.

• Cleanup week — City cleanup dates, when the landfill will be open free of charge, were set for 5:00-7:00 p.m. May 13, 4:00-8:00 p.m. May 15 and 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. May 16.

• Main Street building — The city council discussed options for filling the basement and demolishing the front wall of the “Skogmo” building on main street. The rest of the building has been demolished.

“My biggest concern right now is getting the hole filled in,” Councilman Les Bartz said. While options were discussed, no action was taken.

• Garbage service — The council also heard from Shawn Lince, owner of Lince Sanitation, with a proposal to extend his garbage service contract for another five years, with a 20 percent, or four percent a year, increase. The increase would be equivalent to an additional $2.22 per water bill in Elgin, according to Lince. The council tabled action on the proposal

• Senior meals — Schadler also reported on the senior meals program. The Grant County News earlier reported that the Burleigh County Council on Aging Inc. had officially ended its senior meals program in Elgin, but meals were continuing to be served independently by the Grant County Council on Aging. Due to the loss of the Burleigh County Council on Aging Inc. subsidy, the meal price will increase from $3.50 to $4.00 per meal in April. The program is currently using funds on hand to subsidize the program, but is losing approximately $750 a month, Schadler said.