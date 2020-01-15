photo | Luann Dart
Dalles E. Schneider shows his grandsons, Colton, left, and Carter, one of the fossilized clamshells in the collection.
Fossilized clam shells are among the collection donated to the Flasher Public School by Dalles E. Schneider, Bismarck.
Dinosaurs among us
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:00am
Millions of years of history donated to Flasher School
Luann Dart
Dinosaur bone fragments, petrified wood and fossilized fern leaf imprints from millions of years ago were wheeled into the science room at Flasher Public School last week, as a longtime rockhound donated his collection to the school.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/